We have used protocols.io as a resource for our collaborators across the global GenomeTrakr community. The platform allows users to comment on specific steps, enabling us to identify and track steps that need clarification or updating. Keeping our protocols current is also easier, since version control is built into the platform. We can easily publish new versions as technology and software evolve and improve overtime, while preserving previous versions for method reproducibility.

Research Microbiologist at the Office of Regulatory Science, Center for Food Safety and applied Nutrition, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Ruth E. Timme, Ph.D.